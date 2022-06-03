(Baptist Health) – There are more than 90 different types of ticks in the U.S. Ticks can carry disease, so it’s a good idea to avoid them entirely. But if one bites you, make sure you remove it correctly.

To remove a tick, grab a pair of fine-tipped tweezers, and follow these four steps.

STEP 1

Grasp the tick right next to your skin—as close to its mouth as you can get.

STEP 2

Pull the tick straight out with a slow, steady motion. Don’t twist or crush it.

STEP 3

Save the tick in a jar for identification in case of infection.

STEP 4

Use soap and water to clean your hands and the skin around the bite.

DON’T USE THESE!

These tools aren’t effective for removing a tick:

Alcohol.

Petroleum jelly.

Heat.

Fingers.

Nail polish.

CALL YOUR DOCTOR IF:

Part of the tick’s head or mouth remains embedded in your skin.

You notice any signs of infection, such as: A rash. Fever, headache or other flu-like symptoms. Joint pain or redness. Swollen lymph nodes.



