(Baptist Health) – There are more than 90 different types of ticks in the U.S. Ticks can carry disease, so it’s a good idea to avoid them entirely. But if one bites you, make sure you remove it correctly.
To remove a tick, grab a pair of fine-tipped tweezers, and follow these four steps.
STEP 1
Grasp the tick right next to your skin—as close to its mouth as you can get.
STEP 2
Pull the tick straight out with a slow, steady motion. Don’t twist or crush it.
STEP 3
Save the tick in a jar for identification in case of infection.
STEP 4
Use soap and water to clean your hands and the skin around the bite.
DON’T USE THESE!
These tools aren’t effective for removing a tick:
- Alcohol.
- Petroleum jelly.
- Heat.
- Fingers.
- Nail polish.
CALL YOUR DOCTOR IF:
- Part of the tick’s head or mouth remains embedded in your skin.
- You notice any signs of infection, such as:
- A rash.
- Fever, headache or other flu-like symptoms.
- Joint pain or redness.
- Swollen lymph nodes.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; National Institutes of Health