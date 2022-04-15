(Baptist Health) – Using the R.I.C.E. method is a good first treatment for mild sprains or strains. The benefits include pain relief, reduced inflammation and faster healing.
Start R.I.C.E. right after a mild sprain or strain. Continue for at least 48 hours.
REST
- Reduce your activity as needed.
- Use crutches if you need to.
ICE
- Put ice on right away to keep the swelling down.
- Use ice for 20 minutes at a time, 4 to 8 times a day.
- You can use a cold pack, an ice bag, or a plastic bag filled with crushed ice and wrapped in a towel.
COMPRESSION
Compress the injured area to keep the swelling down and support the injured area.You can use elastic wraps, air casts, splints or special boots.
ELEVATION
- Keep the injured area elevated on a pillow above the level of your heart, if possible. This will help reduce swelling.
GET HELP IF:
- The injury causes severe pain, swelling or numbness.
- You can’t put any weight on the injured area.
- The pain or ache of an old injury is accompanied by increased swelling or joint abnormality or instability.
- Pain or other symptoms worsen after using R.I.C.E.
