(Baptist Health) – The flu can lead to missed work or school, hospitalization and even death. Almost everyone 6 months and older needs a flu shot every year—especially people who are more likely to get seriously ill if they catch the flu.
Who’s at high risk for flu complications?
- Adults 65 and older.
- Children under 2 years old.
- People with chronic health conditions.
- Pregnant women.
- People with weakened immune systems.
- Nursing home residents.
- Non-Hispanic Black people, Hispanic or Latino people, and American Indian or Alaska Native people.
- Caregivers of people at high risk.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention