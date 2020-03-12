Know It, Control It! Blood Pressure Management Program

Do you have high blood pressure? Do you need help managing it? Sign up for Know It, Control It! A four-month high blood pressure management program hosted by Baptist Health.

To reserve your spot or for more information, please call 501-202-1540.

You will receive:

-Blood pressure checks

-Training on how to take your blood pressure

-Tips & tricks for managing your blood pressure

-Refreshments provided!

Class sessions begin on March 17th & will be held on the following dates from 10am-11:30am:

March 17 & 31, April 14 & 28, May 12 & 26, June 9 & 23

In order to enroll in this program, you must:

-Be at least 18 years old

-Have been diagnosed with high blood pressure

-Have a normal heart beat

-Not have had a heart attack or stroke in the past six months