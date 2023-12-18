LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Diet and exercise are the most common ways to lose weight but don’t work for some. That is why one Arkansas man decided to get a surgery that he now credits to changing his life for the better.

Roger Meeler knows how much of a difference one choice can make. He weighed over 400 pounds and dealt with multiple health issues including diabetes and high blood pressure.

“I realized if I wanted to enjoy my retirement, I had to lose some weight,” Meeler said.

That realization, along with his 9-year-old granddaughter, was the motivation behind going to Baptist Health in search of a solution. He met with Baptist Health bariatric surgeon Dr. Trip Mishra and decided on a sleeve gastrectomy.

“We make five incisions,” Mishra explained. “We actually get a camera into your belly and subsequently size the stomach out to be about the size of a banana.”

While the surgery itself can be effective, Misha said the real work begins afterward. Meeler said he learned that firsthand.

“I lost 150 pounds, and I thought, ‘This is great,’ but the weight stopped coming off,” he explained.

Meeler was already eating right and drinking lots of water, but he decided to add exercise into his routine.

“I could walk about a mile,” Meeler said.

In just a few months, the walking turned to running, and one mile turned into three.

“In fact, this past October, just a couple months ago, I ran my first 5K in Navarre Beach, Florida,” Meeler said.

He said that’s when the weight really dropped off and now his health issues are completely gone.

“It’s the best decision you’ll ever make in your life,” Meeler said. “As of this morning I’m down 185 pounds,” Meeler said. “I feel so good now I just wish I had done it 20 years ago.”

