LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two of the biggest players in healthcare in the state are teaming up to bring cancer care to more patients across Arkansas.

The doors are open to the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Clinic in Little Rock.

“Two hospitals are better than one,” UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Clinic Oncologist Dr. Anusha Jillella said.

The goal of the partnership is to bring state-of-the-art care to more patients.

“We can get cancer care or resources of cancer care from UAMS through Baptist and through its roots throughout Arkansas,” Dr. Jillella said.

With disease-specific expertise in more than 35 types of cancer and various forms of treatments and therapies, Doctors are also able to tailor a plan to each specific person.

“Now with the advent of targeted treatments and immune therapy, it is very very important to personalize cancer care and that’s what we do here,” Dr. Jillella said.

One of those patients is Rodney Dardenne.

“I noticed a small knot on my neck,” Dardenne said.

Testing confirmed that the knot was cancer.

“That’s where my issue is, so the very back of my tonsils and the back of my tongue,” Dardenne said.

He’s been through different kinds of therapy including chemo and radiation.

“I’ve had the utmost quality of care here,” Dardenne said.

As he nears the end of his treatments, he credits the staff for getting him through it all.

“As bleak and sometimes dark as it may be, there’s that assurance that you’re going to be all right,” Dardenne said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit Baptist-Health.com/StrongerTogether.