LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For many people, there are some health issues they think have no long-term solutions and are something they just have to live with. However, one Baptist Health patient learned if you just ask, there could be a procedure that could make all the difference.

For the last 15 years, various health issues have made Donna Fuqua’s daily life a struggle.

“I would feel leaking and then sometimes would lose complete bladder control which is very embarrassing,” Fuqua said.

She suffered from pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence.

“I’m a very active person and it was very hard to do anything or go anywhere and feel safe or comfortable,” Fuqua said.

After more than a decade of trying different non-invasive solutions, she thought it might not ever get better. That all changed when she walked into Urogynocologist Dr. Patrick Lang’s office at Baptist Health in Little Rock.

“Over 85% of patients don’t ever seek medical attention for these problems,” Dr. Lang said.

After running some tests, Dr. Lang helped find Fuqua’s best course of treatment.

“Where we resuspended her uterus. We didn’t do a hysterectomy, she just needed it resuspended and we correct the remaining bladder prolapse and rectum side prolapse,” Dr. Lang said.

One surgery tackled both issues.

“We can treat both problems at the same time,” Dr. Land said. “We want to kind of two birds with one stone.”

Now Fuqua feels comfortable doing the simple things, getting her life back to normal.

“I can go to the park and walk without fear of losing control of my bladder,” Fuqua said. “Life is much better after seeing Doctor Lang”

If you struggle with pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence, ask your doctor about what treatments could work for you.