Living Well: Baptist Health opens new pregnancy wellness center in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re pregnant or just welcomed a baby to the family, there is a new pregnancy wellness center in Little Rock that’s offering care and resources for mothers who need some help.

“They helped me with clothes, car seat, diapers, wipes,” says Jasmine White.

Basic newborn necessities are everyday items Jasmine White needed as she prepared to welcome her baby girl. She says her daughter, who is 9-months-old today, is thriving and she couldn’t have done it without the education and services she received at Baptist Health’s new Pregnancy Wellness Center in Little Rock.

“Zero dollars. It was all absolutely free and you’ll be overwhelmed with the amount of help they offer,” says White.

From pregnancy to postpartum, the Pregnancy Wellness Center is a wealth of resources. It offers a wide range of services and classes such as health screenings, newborn assessments, breastfeeding assessments, even CPR classes. It’s not just for first time moms.

“Me being a second time mom, there’s things that I still didn’t know,” White admits.

The help continues until their babies turn 18-months-old.

“We offer free pregnancy tests, Medicaid referral letters for those moms who test positive and we help them get signed up for pregnancy Medicaid,” says Kenley Throgmartin, Registered Nurse.

Kenley Throgmartin helps mothers go through the process. As a registered nurse, she sees first-hand how much a place like this is needed.

“Our infant mortality rate is pretty high in Arkansas and our maternal mortality rates are high and we want to decrease that,” says Throgmartin.

Now, with two locations in Little Rock and North Little Rock, the Baptist Health Pregnancy Wellness Center is ready to serve more families and focus on your baby’s health.

“I’ve even donated things from my grown baby back to them. Some of them are still new because babies grow so fast,” says White.

For more information about Baptist Health Pregnancy Wellness Center-Little Rock or to schedule an appointment, call (501) 202-1540 or visit Baptist Health’s website at baptist-health.com.