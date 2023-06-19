NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Imagine simple things like holding a coffee cup or eating becoming next to impossible. That’s what many diagnosed with Parkinson’s deal with daily.

Now, there’s a new procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation that has become a game changer for those with the disease.

Dressed to the nines, you can tell just by looking at him Rick P. Bradley has lived quite the life. He was in and out of foster care until the age of nine.

“I never really went to school, so I was 9 years old when I was adopted and 9 years old in the first grade, yet I still graduated at age 18,” Bradley said.

He continued that education while serving his country for more than two decades.

“26 years in the Navy and Marine Corps, went on to earn five masters and two doctorates,” Bradley said.

Just as life goes, suddenly Bradley hit a roadblock. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dealt with tremors every single day.

“I had gotten to a point where I was being awakened at night by my tremors,” Bradley said. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t write.”

That not only impacted his physical health but took a toll on his mental health too.

“There were some mornings instead of saying ‘good morning God’ I was saying “good God it’s the morning’ because Parkinson’s had gotten so bad,” Bradley said.

When all hope seemed lost, Bradley went to Baptist Health in North Little Rock. Neurosurgeon Dr. Diaa Bahgat thought he might have just the solution.

“This is deep brain stimulation,” Dr. Bahgat said. “What it is we implant an electrode into a patient’s brain. We pick up specific targets depending on the condition or disease that we want to treat.”

That electrode or cable is then hooked up to a battery that sends an electric signal to that part of the brain to stimulate it.

“It disrupts the cycle within that area and modifies the way it functions and that affects the disease process that’s involved,” Dr. Bahgat said.

After going through several tests, Bradley got the green light for the surgery and the difference is truly remarkable.

“It’s changed my life completely,” Bradley said. Instead of shaking vehemently, I’m now steady.”

The smile that radiates from Bradley shows just how much this surgery changed his life. Now, he hopes his story will inspire others to seek help too.

“God has places with good people who know what they’re doing,” Bradley said. “Just ask. Just ask.”

Along with Parkinson’s the surgery can also be used for Epilepsy and OCD.