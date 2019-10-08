Living Well: Teen recovering after car struck by drunk driver

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teen hit by a drunk driver continues his recovery at Baptist Hospital nearly three months later.

Therapists are helping him with the process.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really hit me, and I think I’m past the point where I don’t think it will,” says Kyle Terrell. who was injured in a terrifying crash.

The 18-year-old remembers only the moments that led up to the impact.

“I was hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 630. I believe I was going on the on ramp and he was I guess, exiting,” he explains.

Months later, he’s continuing therapy at Baptist Health.

Kyle suffered from brain bleeds, a broken clavicle and a left deflated lung.

“For the first couple of weeks, I couldn’t even get out of my bed. I attempted that many times,” he continues.

At one point, Kyle had to use a feeding tube and had trouble swallowing. Another frustrating reality was that he couldn’t talk.

“He had some mouth muscles that were a little bit weaker and so his speech was a little more difficult to understand,” says Michelle Cox, Speech Language Pathologist. She’s been working with Kyle on his short term memory.

“He may have a little difficulty when it comes to learning and retaining new information,” she adds.

Kyle says he’s leaned on faith as he continues down the road to recovery.

“I know now the prayers definitely helped,” he says.

Therapists say Kyle is doing so well he’s very close to completing rehabilitation.