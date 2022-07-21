(Baptist Health) – If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there’s now a simple way to get help: Call, text or chat 988. Starting July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) from anywhere in the United States.

The Lifeline connects people to trained counselors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is free and confidential.

The Lifeline’s previous number, 800.273.8255, will continue to be available. And you can chat online at 988lifeline.org/chat.

Call for yourself—or a friend

Help lines connect you with a live, caring person. When you call 988, you’ll talk to a trained crisis counselor near your area code.

Counselors will listen and ask questions. They are not there to judge. Instead, they can offer advice and ways to keep you safe. They can also help you get immediate assistance.

The Lifeline is also for people who worry that a family member or friend is thinking about taking his or her life. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, family and friends are often the first to notice the signs that someone is thinking about suicide.

Reach out

If you are feeling depressed or thinking about taking your life, remember that you are not alone—and help is available. The Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. You can also call 911 or visit an emergency room.

