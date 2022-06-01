(Baptist Health) – Sunscreen is a must-have, especially now that summer is here. Different types of sunscreens are available. Use this guide as you shop for one, and pick the best form of sun protection for you and the people you love.

What type of sunscreen is right for you?

Creams

Best for the face. Bonus: They’re friendly to dry skin.

Sticks

Good for using on the skin around your eyes.

Gels

Work well on hairy areas, like the scalp or a man’s chest.

Sprays

Easy to apply to kids. But make sure to use enough to thoroughly cover the skin.

No matter which kind you choose, be sure it offers broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) protection, has an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or higher, and is water-resistant.

Source: American Academy of Dermatology

Looking for other ways to lower skin cancer risk? See what steps you might be missing with our assessment.