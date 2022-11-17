(Baptist Health) – The internet is loaded with simple tricks that may be trickier than they are trustworthy. But here’s one that really can help you look and feel your best: Pay attention to your face-washing routine.

Washing your face regularly and correctly can help you have healthy-looking skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

The right way to wash

1. Wet your face with warm (not hot) water and apply a gentle face cleanser. Use your fingertips.

2. Rinse your face. Again, use warm water.

3. Pat your face dry with a soft towel.

4. Moisturize, especially if you need to relieve dry skin. This locks in moisture for that great-looking glow. Be extra careful with the soft skin around your eyes.

If you have a skin condition, such as acne or rosacea, follow your doctor’s advice about washing and caring for your skin.

Avoid these common skin-care mistakes