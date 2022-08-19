(Baptist Health) – It’s a fact: People with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol too.

These can lead to life-threatening emergencies like a stroke or a heart attack.

So what can you do to protect yourself? Start by asking your doctor these four questions.

1. What lifestyle changes do I need to make?

2. Are there medications that can help protect my heart?

3. How often should I have my blood pressure and cholesterol tested?

4. What other resources are available to help me?

Sources: American College of Cardiology; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Living with diabetes can take a toll. Here are seven ways to stay positive and give yourself the care you deserve.