What is COVID-19 (Coronavirus) & Who Is At High Risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Those currently at a higher risk of significant complications with the coronavirus include:

  • Older adults
  • People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
    • Heart disease
    • Diabetes
    • Lung disease

If you have general questions about the coronavirus, visit the Arkansas Department of Health.

If you have mild symptoms, stay home and self isolate. Use Baptist Health Virtual Care to receive next steps from a provider.

For life-threatening or severe symptoms, dial 9-1-1.

