(Baptist Health) – E-cigs are filled with more than flavor.

Benzene, a chemical found naturally in gasoline and known to raise the risk of leukemia.

Diacetyl, a chemical flavoring linked to a serious disease known as popcorn lung.

Heavy metals, such as nickel, tin and lead.

Nicotine, an addictive drug that can harm the brains of kids and young adults.

Other cancer-causing chemicals, such as formaldehyde.

Propylene glycol, a food additive also used to make antifreeze and paint solvent.

Ultrafine particles, which can be inhaled deeply into the lungs, harming your health.

