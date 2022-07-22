(Baptist Health) – E-cigs are filled with more than flavor.
Benzene, a chemical found naturally in gasoline and known to raise the risk of leukemia.
Diacetyl, a chemical flavoring linked to a serious disease known as popcorn lung.
Heavy metals, such as nickel, tin and lead.
Nicotine, an addictive drug that can harm the brains of kids and young adults.
Other cancer-causing chemicals, such as formaldehyde.
Propylene glycol, a food additive also used to make antifreeze and paint solvent.
Ultrafine particles, which can be inhaled deeply into the lungs, harming your health.
Sources: American Cancer Society; American Lung Association; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Smokefree.gov;