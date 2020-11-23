Why You Need to Get a Flu Shot This Year

It’s that time of year again — “flu season,” or the months that influenza is most widely spread, is beginning.

You’ve likely heard that flu vaccination is the most effective treatment for preventing the flu. This year, in particular, flu vaccines are more important than ever before. As COVID-19 remains ongoing, cases of COVID-19 and the flu will begin to coincide. Even for those without other major risk factors, getting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time could be dangerous.

Additionally, we all want to ensure that our state has the resources to care for both COVID-19 and flu patients. While the flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, it will help reduce the burden this could cause. This means that it is vital for everyone to protect themselves and their family in the best way possible by getting their flu shot.

