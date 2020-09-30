Why You Shouldn’t Delay Your Mammogram This Year

Over the past several months, COVID-19 has affected many parts of our lives. As we’ve all worked to adjust to the changes we’ve been faced with, many Arkansans have resumed their regular appointments, tests, checkups, and procedures. Baptist Health has never been safer, and our top priority, as always, is protecting the health and safety of our patients and providers.

One important exam that we at Baptist Health want to encourage every woman over 40 not to delay this year is their annual mammogram. Mammograms are too important to the early detection of breast cancer to put off for another time or another year.

1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and the most important screening tool that we have for detecting breast cancer is a mammogram.

