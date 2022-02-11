(Baptist Health) – Getting your Super Bowl party plan ready? Have a healthy, safe and fun game day with these tips from the American Heart Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Snack smarter

Choose bigger (and better) dippers. Broccoli, green beans, raw peppers, celery, carrots and cauliflower make sturdy and great dippers. Try them with this delicious roasted corn salsa or chickpea hummus made with roasted red peppers.

Go whole-grain at crunch time. Whole-grain crackers and unsweetened cereal can pack a powerful crunch for healthy dipping and snacking. Herb-spiced popcorn is always a hit.

Go for flavor, not salt. Choose low-sodium chips, crackers and other snacks. In recipes, lemon or lime juice or spices give a great salt-free flavor.

Swap out fatty dairy with low- or nonfat versions. Lower fat cream cheese and sour cream are just as tasty as their richer cousins. The healthy fat in avocados gives great flavor too.

Stay out of the danger zone. Bacteria in food grows rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Throw out perishable foods that stay at room temperature for two or more hours. It's not worth the risk of food poisoning.

Play it safe

Being a great host has become more complicated in the COVID-19 era. You can help keep your guests safe with these tips from CDC.

Limit the guest list. A smaller gathering means there’s plenty of room to social distance indoors or out.

Go with the (air)flow. Bring in fresh air by opening windows and turning on exhaust fans in your bathroom and kitchen.

Get into the great outdoors. If the weather allows it, set up seating outside with plenty of elbow room. Catching COVID-19 is less likely when there's fresh air all around you.

With a little creative cooking and care for your guests’ safety, you can make a game plan for a delicious and safe game day—no matter who you’re rooting for.