We're in this together, community social distancing

Arkansans adjusting to being at home

A look at how Arkansans are staying busy while stuck at home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans homebound by the coronavirus crisis are making the best of it.

Pictures they’re sending to us show how families are coming together to do everything from taking walks to working puzzles.

We’re also seeing lots of artwork from children who are letting their imagination run wild.

