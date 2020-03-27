1  of  3
Breaking News
Sherwood Police seek man wanted in deadly 2019 hit and run that killed bicyclist John Mundell Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record

How Arkansans are staying busy and keeping active

AR: We're In This Together
Posted: / Updated:

Isolation adventures across Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isolation adventures across Arkansas"

A few Arkansans showing us how they are killing time during social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "A few Arkansans showing us how they are killing time during social distancing"

A look at how Arkansans are staying busy while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look at how Arkansans are staying busy while stuck at home"

Arkansans adjusting to staying at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansans adjusting to staying at home"

Arkansans adjusting to staying at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansans adjusting to staying at home"

Arkansans adjusting to being at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansans adjusting to being at home"
More AR: We're In This Together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans settle in at home during the coronavirus outbreak, they’re finding new ways to occupy their minds and stay busy.

Photos we’re receiving in our AR: We’re In This Together campaign illustrate a range of activities.

From working on home businesses to creating art, getting outdoors and taking care of family pets, your photos are telling the story.

Keep those photos coming to these addresses:
pics@kark.com
pics@fox16.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories