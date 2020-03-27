How Arkansans are staying busy and keeping active

Arkansans adjusting to being at home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans settle in at home during the coronavirus outbreak, they’re finding new ways to occupy their minds and stay busy.

Photos we’re receiving in our AR: We’re In This Together campaign illustrate a range of activities.

From working on home businesses to creating art, getting outdoors and taking care of family pets, your photos are telling the story.

Keep those photos coming to these addresses:

pics@kark.com

pics@fox16.com