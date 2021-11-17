Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Here's how to claim payments in $92M TikTok suit
House and Senate look to next legislative items before end of year
Video
California clinic gives 14 kids wrong COVID vaccine
Video
Bryant police investigating Wednesday morning shooting
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
In the ACC, picking the top quarterback won’t be easy task
Top Stories
Confident US sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals
Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year
Denmark to wear clothes with ‘critical messages’ in Qatar
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 11-17-21: Johnny Key, Arkansas Dept. of Education
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 09:30 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 09:34 AM CST
Trending Stories
Bryant police investigating Wednesday morning shooting
Little Rock police investigating Tuesday night homicide
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Video
EB I-30 traffic backed up in south Little Rock due to hole in bridge
Governor: Some kids placed in Arkansas from border found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions, abandoned
Video