Arkansas Farm Talk 11-3-21: Keith Glover & Jay Coker, Producers Rice Mill

(The Hill) - Police this week were sent to protect the homes of several DC Comics artists after recent news that the current Superman is bisexual angered some fans.

DC’s current Superman, Jon Kent, the 17-year-old son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, came out as bisexual in the series’ recent installment “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” where he was shown kissing his friend and “hacktivist” reporter Jay Nakamura.