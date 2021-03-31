Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Turkey breaks into NY woman’s home, leaving damage in its path
Video
Fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral holds Holy Thursday service
Benton police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Funerals help keep mariachi bands afloat during pandemic
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit
Top Stories
California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes
Orioles-Red Sox opener at Fenway postponed because of rain
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
The Latest: Virus postpones Mets-Nats opener
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 3-31-21: Jim Carroll
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 10:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 10:04 AM CDT
Trending Stories
3 injured in 3 separate LR shootings overnight
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night homicide
Arkansas churches react to the end of the state’s mask mandate
Video
TikTok star was on phone with fiancee during storm when tree limb fell on car and killed her
UPDATE: 5 dead after Little Rock apartment complex fire on Sunday