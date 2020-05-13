Arkansas Farm Talk 5-13-20

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Arkansas Insurance Department offering help to those who lost employer-based insurance
Top Stories
Hot Springs County deputies investigating homicide
Forest Heights STEM Academy receives national distinction
Razorback Stadium to “Light Up” in tribute to local High School graduates
Oaklawn plans to reopen casino on Monday, May 18
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors, modern twists
Top Stories
Pandemic has Dolphins’ Tagovailoa-Wilson tandem on hold
Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports
Oaklawn plans to reopen casino on Monday, May 18
Video
Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 5-13-20
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 12:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 12:16 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Paintballs shot at cars on Little Rock interstate
Video
Arkansas receives over $8.1 million from HUD to bolster coronavirus response and relief efforts
72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19
Video
Update: NLRPD identify man found dead in vacant lot Tuesday
Conway company distributing large supply of PPE across the country
Video