Arkansas Farm Talk 5-26-21: Jeff Dickens, Dickens Ag Drone

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- The Indianapolis 500 returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, and race fans are excited to finally be allowed back in the stands. Some race day traditions will be returning as well.

2020 was the first time in more than 100 years that Purdue’s All-American Marching Band wasn’t at the Indy 500. But this year, 300 of the 400 members volunteered to come back for the race.