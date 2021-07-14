Arkansas Farm Talk 7-14-21: Rex Nelson

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) - Child Tax Credit payments are soon to go out, but there may be a catch for those receiving early payments.

Starting July 15, parents of children 17 years old and younger will begin receiving monthly payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The payments are part of the Child Tax Credit that parents receive every year, but this year the federal government is deciding to give parents some of that money sooner. It's one of several changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.