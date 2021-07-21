Arkansas Farm Talk 7-21-21: Cody Burkham

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. State Department has issued the highest-level warning against unnecessary travel, especially to the United Kingdom, in light of the region’s rising COVID-19 infections. The country is now seeing more than 50,000 cases a day.

Americans can travel, with some quarantine and testing required to the U.K., Europe, Mexico, and soon, Canada. But here in the U.S., the White House has yet to lift its entry ban on non-U.S. citizens coming from those places.