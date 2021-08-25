Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Map shows vaccination rate of each Arkansas school district
LRPD: Woman injured after shots fired into her home
Arkansas MLK, Jr. Commission to assist victims of Tennessee flood
Newsfeed Now: House lawmakers pass voting rights bill; Arkansas ditch gets Facebook page after constant crashes
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Astros 3B Bregman back after two-month injury absence
Top Stories
US OPEN 2021: Test your tennis knowledge with an AP quiz
Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days
PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate
Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams for 2022 draft picks
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 8-25-21: Jeff Senn and Dr. John Tackett
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
Aug 25, 2021 / 10:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 12:50 PM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
COVID-19: Why natural immunity is not enough
LRPD: Woman injured after shots fired into her home
Fox 16 Investigates: Little Rock Police Chief plans to sue city for violating civil rights
Video
Infamous Benton ditch prompts fan page
Video
Central Arkansas parents push back against school mask mandates
Video