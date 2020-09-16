Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
UPDATE: Morrilton Police arrest wanted suspect
Video
Sebastian County investigating car crash that killed two people
Rutledge secures judgment of over $240,000 against ‘Tiny House’ contractor once featured on HGTV
Saline County Sheriff’s searching for missing/endangered teen
Gallery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews
Top Stories
LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time
Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
Video
Burrow, Bengals hit road vs Browns on NFL’s 100th birthday
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 9-16-20
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
Sep 16, 2020 / 12:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2020 / 12:55 PM CDT
Trending Stories
LR neighborhood concerned after hundreds of drivers drag raced, cut donuts steps away from their homes
Video
State Police investigating three unrelated child deaths on Arkansas Highways
Video
What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?
Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health give update on state’s COVID-19 response in Batesville
Video
Arkansas State Police investigating child death along I-30