Arkansas Farm Talk 9-29-21: Jarrod Hardke, Rice Agronomist

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Sam Pittman was hired one thing he made very clear in one of his first conferences with the media was he wants a strong walk-on program at Arkansas.

Through the years several walk-on recruits have gone on to great careers with the Hogs and some even in the NFL. The current linebacker room is a perfect example of what that can do for Arkansas. Hayden Henry came to Arkansas with the promise of a scholarship after one semester. Grant Morgan came as a preferred walk-on with the intention of showing Arkansas what he can do.