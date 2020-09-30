Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
One man injured, one man arrested in Little Rock shooting Tuesday
City of Little Rock, LRPD officially files appeal against Former LRPD Officer Charles Starks
Little Rock Police Chief files civil rights lawsuit
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS: Making your marriage a priority
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘Bad timing and bad luck’: Injured Serena out of French Open
Top Stories
NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday
Barcelona close to signing young American defender Dest
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Farm Talk 9-30-20
Arkansas Farm Talk
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 10:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 12:23 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock Police Chief files civil rights lawsuit
City of Little Rock, LRPD officially files appeal against Former LRPD Officer Charles Starks
One man injured, one man arrested in Little Rock shooting Tuesday
Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
Live