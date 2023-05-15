Monument Trails (Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is topping the list of hot spots for biking enthusiasts in the United States.

Outside magazine has voted Arkansas Monument Trails as the best mountain biking trails in the country. The selection was made as part of the magazine’s annual travel awards.

The selection was made in an article titled “36 Best Places to Visit in the U.S. for Adventure”, which is online and hits newsstands on May 16.

The shared-use trails were professionally crafted by some of the best trail builders in showcasing the beautiful landscape of Arkansas State Parks.

Arkansas State Park’s Monument Trails systems can be found at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Mount Nebo State Park, Devil’s Den State Park and Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

Monument Trails were created through a partnership with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing parks and recreational opportunities throughout The Natural State.