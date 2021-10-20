Bringing house plants back inside

(NEXSTAR) – A new offshoot of the COVID-19 delta variant was responsible for approximately 6% of cases in the United Kingdom as of late September, according to officials with the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The subvariant, known as AY.4.2, is not yet a variant of concern (VOC) or even a variant of interest (VOI), though officials confirmed that cases appeared to be on an “increasing” trajectory in an Oct. 15 report.