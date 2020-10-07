Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Man injured in Little Rock shooting
Justice Dept charges British Islamic State members in deaths of Western hostages
Second stimulus checks: Fed chair urges direct payments, other aid
Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray
Top Stories
Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test
Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen vs. Rams
Kvitova serves up storm, Kenin endures to reach SF matchup
The Latest: Spain’s Oyarzabal won’t travel because of virus
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Decorating pumpkins
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 09:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 09:52 AM CDT
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Pine Bluff police confirm one officer is dead after shooting on Blake Street
Video
Man injured in Little Rock shooting
Man arrested in connection to death of Pine Bluff police officer
Video
Funeral held for Jody Jenkins, Atkins superintendent who died from COVID-19
Video
TV Schedule