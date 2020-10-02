Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
President Trump says he, first lady will begin ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19
Governor Hutchinson releases Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report
Video
Searcy woman rounds up community to buy gift cards for the entire police department
Video
Jacksonville Police arrest suspect with violent felony warrants
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season
Top Stories
Over in a hurry: A couple bad days end MLB seasons
Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with 11-9 win
Jets QB Darnold leaves game after hard sack, then returns
LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Darvish tries to save season vs Marlins
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fall Fun
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 10:01 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 10:10 PM CDT
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Woman dies in Little Rock shooting Thursday
Video
Saline County woman dies after boyfriend allegedly shoots her with crossbow
Video
Accident on I-40 near Mayflower causes traffic backup
Gallery
Jacksonville Police arrest suspect with violent felony warrants
Tennessee man and woman die in accident on I-40