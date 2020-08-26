Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
President Donald Trump approves Arkansas emergency declaration
WATCH – RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl
Live
Laura weakens to Category 1 storm after making landfall as a major hurricane
Video
Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 700 slots to be added to developmental disability waiver program
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Osaka-Goff rematch could happen in US Open’s 3rd round
Top Stories
Twins Bob, Mike Bryan end record-breaking doubles career
NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting
Cleveland’s 3 major teams link to fight for social change
The Latest: Roma winger Carles Pérez positive for virus
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alerts
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Getting ready for fall
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Aug 26, 2020 / 12:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2020 / 12:34 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Multiple school closures, early releases due to weather
Laura weakens to Category 1 storm after making landfall as a major hurricane
Video
Interactive Radar
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of central, southeast Arkansas
Weather