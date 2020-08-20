Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State issues citations for 20 bars, restaurants for COVID related violations
UAMS raises more than $41.5M for 2020 fiscal year
Walmart AMP reveals its recent expansion
Union County Sheriff’s searching for suspect in connection to shooting
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
2 positive tests in Mets organization; 2 games postponed
Top Stories
Giolito fans 13, White Sox tame Tigers 5-0 to complete sweep
English continues surge with early lead in FedEx Cup opener
Zunino goes deep, Rays sweep Yanks for 1st in AL East
Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alerts
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 02:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 02:49 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Authorities search for missing woman last seen jogging in Jackson County
Officer-involved shooting in Cabot
Video
Search continues for missing Jackson County woman last seen jogging near County Road 41 Wednesday afternoon
Video
State issues citations for 20 bars, restaurants for COVID related violations
FOX16 Investigates: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office racks up more than $1 million in unpaid bills
Video