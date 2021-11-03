Good Earth Garden Center

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. – Voters in Little Rock approved the plan for The Pulaski County Special School District and The Little Rock School District to restructure their bonds, which will help improve infrastructures in both districts.

Unofficial results from the annual school election showed that the majority of voters in both school districts were for the district plans, with more than 64% approval for the PCSSD and more than 75% approval for the LRSD.