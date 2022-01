FAYETTEVILLE, ARK., January 26th, 2022 – For the first time, student athletes across the country havethe right to benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL). Since the NCAA announced changesto NIL policy in June of last year, there has been a whirlwind of activity with management companiesand potential sponsors looking to engage NCAA athletes like Arkansas’ senior guard JD Notae.

These changes bring new opportunity as well as challenges for student-athletes. A new NIL organizationlooks to meet these challenges for college-athletes by “Assisting in the development of student athletes to achieve their maximum potential in all aspects of their college experience with a focus on their personal interactions in their community and civic responsibilities,” according to the group’s mission statement.