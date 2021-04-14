Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
Video
LRPD investigating homicide after unidentified man found Tuesday night on Wright Avenue
Biden on Afghanistan: ‘Time to end America’s longest war’
Bentonville woman says murder of grandmother was ‘to appease God’
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
MLB will have minor league experiment with moving back mound
Top Stories
Claressa Shields to make MMA debut with PFL on June 10
The Latest: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace urging COVID vaccinations
Mobile sports betting money tempts cash-strapped states
Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Azalea Care
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM CDT
Jeff Baskin and Gregg Curtis discuss Azalea care at the Good Earth Garden Center.
Trending Stories
Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Live
POLICE: Two people injured in Little Rock shooting
Arkansas legislators pass bills in opposition of gun regulations
Video
Pulaski County COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program online application goes live
LR police still searching for Saturday shooting suspect who has history of crime
Video