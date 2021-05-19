Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Man arrested with ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn, officials say
Video
Flash flooding threat continues for parts of central and southwest Arkansas through Thursday night
Video
Paul Mooney, pioneering comic and writer for Richard Pryor, dies at 79
Fauci says people ‘misinterpreting’ CDC’s mask guidance, but added ‘it’s not their fault’
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: David Shaw on Pac-12, CFP and practice
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Ohtani pitches, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins
Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M’s
Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners
Tatum scores 50, Celtics beat Wizards 118-100 in play-in
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Crepe Myrtle Bark Scale
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
May 19, 2021 / 09:48 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2021 / 09:48 AM CDT
Gregg and Jeff look at the Crepe Myrtle bark scale at the Good Earth Garden Center.
Trending Stories
ARDOT fires employee over missed I-40 Mississippi River bridge crack
Video
North Little Rock Police identify two shot Monday afternoon
Arkansas woman missing for several days found wrapped in sheet under ex-boyfriend’s bed, authorities say
Video
Police search for suspect in Helena-West Helena fatal shooting Wednesday morning
Gallery
Interactive Radar