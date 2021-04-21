Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
Video
CANCELED: UAMS Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for April 22 in Camden, plans to reschedule
Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks during early morning hours of April 22
Union County kidnapping victim found dead, suspect in custody
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
IIHF: Women’s world hockey championships in Canada postponed
Top Stories
The Latest: Canadian Football League delays start of season
Raiders get backlash for tweet after conviction of officer
Opt-out decisions throw wrench into NFL draft options
Utah governor defends support for NBA minority scholarship
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Worm Composters
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
Jeff and Gregg talk about worm composters at the Good Earth Garden Center.
Trending Stories
Union County kidnapping victim found dead, suspect in custody
Arkansas Storm Team
Police identify victim of deadly weekend shooting in Little Rock
Family of missing Little Rock woman hopes for safe return
Video
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
Video