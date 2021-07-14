Helping wildlife during hot weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three days after getting her dog back from Clark County Animal Control, a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of leaving the same dog in the same hot SUV in a second incident.

Alexandra Evans, 25, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $3,000 bail, charged with putting the animal — a small white dog named Rio — in danger. Evans is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.