Mother’s Day gifts

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, during which the Mexican army defeated invading French forces despite being vastly outnumbered. The French army regrouped and won a subsequent battle, but Mexico’s initial victory at Puebla has long served as a point of national pride.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is observed more widely in the United States than Mexico itself, but Mexican Americans — and Americans, in general — have good reason to celebrate: A divided America was fighting the Civil War when the Battle of Puebla was fought, and Mexico’s victory may have forced France to abandon its plans to supply the Confederacy with munitions, according to History.com.