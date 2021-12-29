Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree?
Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks
Disney World water park reopens after almost 2 years
10 Republicans most likely to run for president
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
These players won (and lost) sports bettors the most in 2021
Top Stories
Minnesota beats West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86
James, Westbrook have triple-doubles, Lakers’ skid ends at 5
Palat scores in OT, Lightning rally past Habs in NHL return
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
Step Up, Stop Bullying
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Military Greetings
Santa’s Local Gifts
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Good Earth Garden Center: Tips for the New Year
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 08:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 08:16 AM CST
Trending Stories
ASP: 2 dead, 1 injured after I-530 vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon
Rain, a few storms, & blast of cold to end 2021, start 2022
Gallery
‘I’m still shaking even now’: Little Rock woman recounts shooting that nearly killed friend
Video
Hot Springs expands ShotSpotter program, hoping to cut down on crime
Video
Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks