Winter care tips for outdoor plants

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - Lawmakers are quietly discussing trying to make changes to the formal counting of the Electoral College results, a year after dozens of Republicans, with then-President Trump‘s backing, challenged the outcome of the 2020 election in key states.

Talks of making changes to the Electoral Count Act—an 1887 law that lays out how Congress formally counts the Electoral College vote, as they did on Jan. 6—are still in the early stages.