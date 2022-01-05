Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Tennessee lawmaker sorry after video shows apparent attempt to ‘pants’ referee
Video
Ted Cruz slammed for calling Jan. 6 ‘violent terrorist attack’
Pandemic babies displaying developmental delays — even if their mothers didn’t have COVID
Lawmakers discuss changes to Electoral Count Act after Jan. 6
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
US check to WADA comes with memo: ‘Sorry state of affairs’
Top Stories
Bears place quarterback Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list
Rask close to return with Bruins, signs with Providence
Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown’s contract
Former Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DUI charges
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
Step Up, Stop Bullying
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Military Greetings
Santa’s Local Gifts
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Winter care tips for outdoor plants
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Jan 5, 2022 / 09:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 02:43 PM CST
Trending Stories
Two Central Arkansas school districts ‘go virtual’ amid rising COVID-19 cases for staff, students
Video
Messy Thursday: Winter weather advisory for east Arkansas
Video
Taco Bell offering 'taco subscription service' for $10
Victory Over Violence: How a domestic violence survivor made it out alive
Video
Arkansas Storm Team