One Community

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Meals on Wheels taking extra safety precautions, still providing during COVID-19
Top Stories
Arkansas Italian Food and Cultural Festival has been postponed
Little Rock Zoo to host virtual spring break safari starting March 19
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District releases statement on COVID-19
Police are searching for a woman suspected of breaking into car in Morrilton
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery
Lions agree to trade CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia
Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley
MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to offer only takeout, curbside and home delivery
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
46 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 19 in Arkansas, according to ADH
2
of
/
2
One Community
Ask the Expert
Posted:
Mar 19, 2020 / 03:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2020 / 03:15 PM CDT
Trending Stories
62 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 19 in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Man shot in back while walking along Little Rock road
Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to offer only takeout, curbside and home delivery
Video
Entergy suspends service disconnections for 30 days
Interactive Radar