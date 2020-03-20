Weather Snipe

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
96 flu deaths in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season
Top Stories
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
Video
‘New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
Video
Ark. investment company not charging restaurant tenants April rent, requests they use money to pay employees
Video
Severe storms spread damage across parts of Arkansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Minor league advocacy group demands $15,000 salaries
Top Stories
Top Flyer: Dayton’s Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team
AP Was There: Worthy, Jordan lead UNC to ’82 title vs. Hoyas
The Latest: Browns add another safety, Andrew Sendejo
‘New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
96 flu deaths in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
2
of
/
2
Weather Snipe
Ask the Expert
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 10:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 10:56 AM CDT
Trending Stories
White House coronavirus task force holds Friday briefing
Video
62 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 19 in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Little Rock mayor orders city facilities closed, curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
Video
Customer leaves more than $2,000 tip for employees on $12 tab
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
Video