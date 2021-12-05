Meteorologist Alex Libby is a Maine native who is excited to call the Natural State home!

Alex joined the Arkansas Storm Team in September 2021 as a weekend meteorologist. He previously worked as the weekend meteorologist at KBJR in Duluth, Minnesota, located about 1000 miles north of Little Rock.

During his time forecasting and reporting in the far North, Alex covered a record-breaking blizzard that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow. He also covered a polar vortex that kept temperatures below zero for 10 days in a row.

Along with winter weather, Alex has covered several severe weather outbreaks that included baseball-sized hail and tornadoes.

Before his job forecasting in Minnesota Alex received his degree in Meteorology from Plymouth State University is located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Along with meteorology, Alex was a pitcher on the baseball team.

Alex enjoys fishing, football, and obviously forecasting the weather!

Follow Alex on these social media!